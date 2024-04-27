Telanagana: Jewellery worth Rs 1 crore stolen, role of driver suspected

HYDERABAD: The Jubilee Hills police on Friday registered a case after diamond jewellery worth Rs 1 crore, belonging to a retired employee, went missing. The victim - Baji Bhagwatula, lives with his wife, Sheela in Navaniram Nagar in Jubilee Hills. Baji Bhagwatula, who had returned from Bangalore with his wife on April 20, had taken a taxi from Shamshabad Airport.

According to the complainant, the taxi driver made an unexpected stop at Vijetha Supermarket, located opposite the Film Chamber, to clean the vehicle. Subsequently, the driver dropped the couple off at their residence and even assisted the couple in unloading two suitcases from the car’s trunk and bringing them into the house.

However, it was only four days later, on the evening of April 24, that the complainant discovered the absence of a jewellery box containing three diamond necklaces and three pairs of diamond earrings.

Baji suspects that the driver may have tampered with the trunk of the car during the unscheduled stop or while handling the suitcases.