Telanagana: Maid, paramour held for stealing gold worth Rs 39L in employer’s house

HANAMKONDA: The Subedari police arrested a domestic helper, her paramour, and another woman involved in stealing gold ornaments weighing 55.5 tolas or 650 grams, valued at approximately Rs 39 lakh, at a residence in Santhosh Nagar in Hanamkonda. The trio was apprehended during a vehicle check near the Forest Office Junction on Friday morning while they were on their way to Hyderabad in a car to sell a portion of the stolen jewellery. The police recovered 47 stolen ornaments and seized the four-wheeler.

According to Warangal CP Ambar Kishor Jha, the prime accused, Kathri Kalyani, who worked as a maid at the house of one Keesara Vikram Reddy, identified where the gold ornaments were stored. She then hatched a plan to steal the jewellery with the help of Sunitha and her paramour, Mudu.

The CP said that Kalyani would enter the house to work, steal a small portion of the jewellery, exit, and hand it over to either Mudu or Sunitha before re-entering the house for work. This continued for several days. However, it was only on April 18 that Vikram and his wife realised the theft. However, by then, Kalyani was absconding.