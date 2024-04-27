Telangana: 17 held for mobile theft; accused sold them in Sudan

According to the police, J Yelamanda Reddy, the shop owner, is the middleman between the accused thieves and the Sudan national – Khalid – who receives the stolen phones and sells them in Sudan with the help of four other Sudan nationals.

The CP added, “All the stolen phones were collected by the final receiver - Mohammad Sahfi (Accused no. 11) - from his partners and were being sent to Reddy’s shop in Jagdish market. Reddy, who offers repair services in his shop, uses parts from the stolen phones to repair phones in his shop. The leftover phones would be handed over to Khalid to sell them in Sudan. The accused chose to illegally transport the phones through sea, by concealing them in frozen food packages. Khalid would further sell them at higher prices in Sudan.”

When asked if any cases of data theft linked to the phone theft have come to light, Task Force DCP S Rashmi Perumal said that the case is solely about cell phone thefts and so far, no such incidents have come to light. Meanwhile, the CP said that there is a similar gang in the city where young boys are being paid like regular employees for committing such thefts.