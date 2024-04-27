Telangana: Commercial properties can avail 5% rebate on Early Bird Scheme

HYDERABAD: The Early Bird Scheme offering a 5% rebate on payment of the entire current financial year (2024-25) property tax is now also extended to commercial properties and mixed-use buildings in Greater Hyderabad. With April 30, 2024 being the last date for the scheme, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has appealed property owners to take advantage of the EBS scheme and avail the rebate.

Previously, the EBS scheme was limited only to residential properties. However, based on the representations and requests from various sections, GHMC has extended the scheme to commercial properties and mixed-use buildings.

The rebate is given only on the current year’s tax and no rebate will be provided on arrears accumulating from previous years.

“This is a great opportunity for property taxpayers to save money,” GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose said. He encouraged property owners to take advantage of the scheme by paying online through the GHMC website or My GHMC app.

People can also pay at GHMC Citizen Service Centres, Mee Seva Centres or circle head offices from 8 am to 11 pm.