Telangana: ECI censures Surekha for baseless allegations against KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view of the comments made by Forest Minister Konda Surekha against BRS working president KT Rama Rao, the Election Commission of India (ECI) censured the Congress star campaigner for the misconduct and violation of the model code of conduct.

‘’The Commission, without prejudice to any order/notice issued or to be issued in the matter relating to MCC violations against Konda Surekha, hereby strongly censures her for the misconduct. The Commission also strictly warns her to remain careful in her public utterances during the MCC,” ECI principal secretary Avinash Kumar stated.

He said that Surekha was not only a star campaigner for the Congress but also a minister, which imposes an additional responsibility upon her to choose her words carefully while making any claim/allegation against any political party or leader.

The ECI was dealing with a complaint lodged by BRS spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on April 8 that Surekha had violated the MCC by making derogatory and defamatory remarks against Rama Rao.

He said that Surekha, during a press meet in Warangal on April 1, alleged that Rama Rao was involved in the phone-tapping case for which he would be sent to jail. Her allegations were unsubstantiated since the investigators never named Rama Rao as a suspect, Sravan said.

“Criticism of other political parties, when made, shall be confined to their policies and their programme, past record, and work. Parties and candidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life, not connected with public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties. Criticism based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided’’ the ECI stated.