Telangana: FSSAI seals three godowns in Kothapet

HYDERABAD: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Task Force team, recently constituted by the Commissioner of Food Safety, conducted inspections in the Kothapet Fruit Market area and identified three fruit vendors ripening the fruits by placing Ethylene Cellulose Wrappers in close contact with the fruits, which is in contravention of the provisions of the Act. While most of the stock was being ripened abiding to the norms, a certain quantity of stock was being ripened in a prohibited manner. Such stock worth Rs 55,000 was identified and seized in three godowns in Kothapet.

The three fruit vendors whose godowns were sealed in Kothapet include - M/s Shaik Qayyum Trading Company (150 kg worth Rs 15,000), M/s SSSB Banana Fruit Company, (200 kg worth Rs 20,000) and (3) M/s ABC Fruit Company (200 kg worth Rs 20,000). Furthermore, notices have been served to the vendors and adjudication cases will be filed, according to a press release.