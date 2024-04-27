Telangana government signs MoU with NIMC to preserve heritage in the archaeology museum

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Department of Heritage signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Noor Microfilm International Centre (NIMC) on Friday, for the repair, conservation, digitisation, documentation, and cataloguing of the manuscripts, paintings, and documents housed in the Telangana State Archaeology Museum in the city.

The MoU was inked by Bharati Hollikeri, Director of the Department of Heritage, and Dr Mehdi Khajeh Piri, Director of NIMC, in the presence of Shailaja Ramaiyer, Principal Secretary to the Government, Youth Advancement, Tourism, and Culture Department.

The Iranian government-backed NIMC, based in New Delhi, has expertise in treating and preserving documents with a novel herbal technology which is reversible and enhances the lifespan of the document beyond 100 years.

Speaking to TNIE, Ali A Niruman, Regional Director of the NIMC, said, “The process is completely herbal. We use the roots of various plants and trees, like neem. They keep away termites and other threats.” The handmade paper that is used was invented by Dr Piri, he added.

As per Niruman, NIMC aids 51 institutions in India in preserving their artefacts. In Telangana, the Centre previously collaborated with the Telangana State Archives and Research Institute.

The documents housed in the museum are a treasure trove of information on the history, society, language, religion and calligraphy of different periods. This information is key to reconstructing the political, social, linguistic and religious history of the state. However, the technology used by the department is not long lasting and poses a threat to their longevity.