Telangana HC hears case on officials’ inaction on Komati Kunta lake construction

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court heard a PIL and a writ petition on alleged inaction of Medchal Malkajgiri Collector and the HMDA Commissioner in curbing illegal construction activities within the Full Tank Level (FTL) of Komati Kunta Lake in Bachupally under the Nizampet Municipal Corporation limits. The writ petition was filed by Vasavi Infra Pvt Ltd and the PIL by Akula Satish, a resident of Quthbullapur mandal under Rangareddy district.

During the proceedings, Satish’s counsel raised concerns over the encroachment of Komatikunta Lake by Vasavi Infra, highlighting the completion of a massive multi-storied residential building within the lake’s FTL. Despite representations made to relevant government departments, no action had been taken to address the illegal encroachment, the counsel alleged.

In response, Mayur Reddy, senior counsel representing Vasavi Infra, contested the allegations, stating that the construction did not violate the FTL boundaries and offered to provide an undertaking to that effect. Reddy also noted that a significant portion of the constructed flats had already been sold.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the lack of response from government counsels representing the Irrigation and Revenue Departments, the court directed Satish’s counsel to submit photographs of the construction towers and a survey report prepared by relevant officials by April 30.