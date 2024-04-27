Telangana High Court adjourns Sunil Yadav’s bail plea in Vivekananda Reddy murder case

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Friday adjourned the bail petition of Yadati Sunil Yadav, one of the accused in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, to Monday. The adjournment was made to allow the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to present arguments in response to the plea.

During the court proceedings, the advocate representing Sunil Yadav argued that since the CBI had already filed a chargesheet, it was not necessary for the accused to remain in custody. He asserted that such detention was a violation of the freedom of individuals guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

Additionally, the advocate contended that there was a lack of substantial evidence against Sunil Yadav. He emphasized that reliance solely on Google records and statements from co-accused individuals should not warrant prolonged detention of the petitioner. Following the arguments presented by the petitioner’s counsel, the court decided to adjourn the matter to Monday to allow the CBI an opportunity to present their counter arguments.