Telangana: It’s a lie that BJP will scrap reservations, asserts Kishan Reddy

HYDEDRABAD: Accusing the Congress of spreading lies that the BJP will scrap reservations if it retains power at the Centre, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday alleged that the grand old party was resorting to falsehoods to win the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the media here, the state BJP president alleged that the Congress was the cause of all the problems that are plaguing the country.

He questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding the allocation of 8% of the 27% reservations to BCs along religious lines in the Manmohan Singh regime. “Is it not true that it was decided to provide 15% reservation for Muslims?” he said.

Kishan said that reservations for Muslims in the state should be scrapped in order to provide justice to the BC community.

He also said that it was the BJP who respected BR Ambedkar and honoured him with the Bharat Ratna. He also accused the Congress of insulting former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao. Asserting that the Indian National Congress has turned into “Italian National Congress”, the Union minister alleged that the grand old party would destroy the country if it comes to power.

Referring to the chargesheet released by the Congress against the BJP, Kishan said that a chargesheet should be released against the grand old party and its six guarantees for the state.

Modi public meeting in state on April 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a massive public meeting on April 30 in Andole Assembly segment for the party’s Zaheerabad candidate. According to BJP sources, Modi will also address meetings in Adilabad, Nagarkurnool and Sangareddy as well as a roadshow in Malkajgiri. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh will also address public meetings in the coming days.