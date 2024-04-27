Telangana: It’s ‘Fry’day in Karimnagar as temperature hits 45.6 Celsius

HYDERABAD: The mercury levels in the state witnessed a steep rise as the maximum temperatures shot above 45o Celsius on Friday, making it the hottest day of the year so far.

The Telangana State Development and Planning Society report said that Karimnagar recorded the highest maximum temperature of 45.6o Celsius, followed by Peddapalli and Nalgonda at 45.2o Celsius. Jagtial and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts recorded a temperature of 45.1o Celsius while Wanaparthy was close behind with 45o Celsius. Six districts in the state are in the red category of warning for high temperatures.

The Hyderabad city also experienced a scorching day with the highest maximum temperature of 43.5o Celsius being recorded at Chandanagar, while all the areas within the GHMC limits remained above 42o Celsius.

The IMD issued an orange alert in the state for the next five days as mercury levels are very likely to remain in the range of 41–44o Celsius across all 33 districts.

It has also issued an extreme heat wave warning for districts of Nagarkurnool, Warangal, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Suryapet, and nearby areas.

The IMD further said that owing to the multiple cyclonic circulations over Maharashtra, coastal Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and south interior Karnataka, the state will also experience light to moderate rains. Thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places from April 28 to May 1, after which dry weather will prevail.

The city is likely to experience partly cloudy sky with maximum and minimum temperatures around 41 degree and 27 degree respectively, for the next 48 hours.