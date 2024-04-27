Telangana: Kadiyam Kavya, Srihari betrayed Madigas, says MRPS founder

HANAMKONDA: The founder and national president of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS), Manda Krishna Madiga, demanded the resignation of Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari and appealed to the voters not to vote for Warangal Congress candidate Kadiyam Kavya.

He alleged that Kavya and her father, Srihari, ‘betrayed’ the Madiga caste. Speaking at a press conference in Hanamkonda on Friday, he alleged that Srihari and his daughter do not belong to the Madiga community, classified as a scheduled caste, and questioned the Congress over why it chose to issue a ticket to Kavya. Krishna alleged that in the past, Revanth, including during his time in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), had questioned Srihari’s caste. However, recently, the chief minister welcomed him into the Congress.

He clarified that the BJP is not asking for votes in the name of religion or God and said that Revanth makes false assurances and promises in every public meeting to seek votes.

He appealed to the voters of the Warangal Parliamentary constituency not to vote for the BRS and Congress and instead vote for the BJP because only Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the sub-categorisation of the SCs.