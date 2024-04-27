Telangana: Malla Reddy congratulates Eatala for ‘winning’ Malkajgiri

HYDERABAD : Leaving his own party in shock, BRS MLA and former minister Ch Malla Reddy on Friday “congratulated” BJP Malkajgiri candidate Eatala Rajender on his “impending victory” in the Lok Sabha elections.

Both Malla Reddy and Rajender were guests at a private function here on Friday. Seeing Rajender, Malla Reddy went up to his former colleague and gave him a hug. “Anna, you are going to win,” he told the BJP candidate and requested a photograph of them together for posterity. Malla Reddy also sought a few minutes in private with Rajender, who, at one point of time, was also minister in the previous BRS government.

The sight left everyone present in shock, considering the fact that the BRS leadership is doing its best to win the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat.

Incidentally, the BRS had won all seven Assembly seats that form the Lok Sabha constituency in the recent elections. For the Lok Sabha elections, the BRS has fielded Ragidi Laxma Reddy, while the Congress has nominated Patnam Suneetha Mahender Reddy.