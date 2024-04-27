Telangana: Revanth Reddy-Harish Rao rivalry a glimpse of future?

HYDERABAD : While the challenges and counter-challenges thrown by BRS MLA T Harish Rao and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on farm loan waiver have caught the public eye, political observers say that beyond the cacophony lies strategy, ambition, and logic on the part of both leaders.

As announced, Harish on Friday visited the Martyrs Memorial Park and handed over his resignation letter to journalists there. The journalists were asked to hand over the letter to the Speaker if the chief minister fails to fulfil his promise of waiving farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh and implement all the six guarantees promised by the Congress by August 15. In response, Revanth reiterated his commitment to waive farm loans.

The dynamics behind the war of words that has been brewing ever since the Congress dethroned the BRS and formed the government in Telangana have intrigued political observers.

The ruling party has consistently criticised the BRS for its alleged failures during its 10-year rule, particularly regarding the implementation of schemes and construction projects and the state’s mounting debt. Interestingly, it has been Harish who has been the primary respondent both in and out of the Assembly, while BRS supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao have skipped the Assembly sessions.

With the Lok Sabha elections under way, Harish Rao’s barbs on Revanth and the Congress government have come under focus. KCR has been active in roadshows and TV debates but has refrained from directly challenging the Congress government’s failures. This has sparked talk that the BRS chief has missed opportunities to gain an advantage over the ruling party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Harish has been aggressively targeting Congress on various issues, particularly those concerning farmers, water, power, and paddy procurement.

Observers say that Harish Rao’s challenge is an attempt to shift the narrative from a Congress versus BJP contest to a Congress versus BRS battle and position the pink party as the protector of the state’s interests.

They also say that Harish Rao’s proactive approach has brought him recognition as a future leader, while others in the BRS are gradually being perceived as “non-serious”. His challenging the chief minister is also boosting the morale of the BRS cadre and second-rung leaders.

Observers say that the political rivalry between Revanth and Harish Rao will continue to shape Telangana politics for years to come, as both of them are in their early fifties.

They are both ambitious, aggressive, and go-getters, and this has sparked discussions among BRS leaders that after KCR, it is Harish Rao who has achieved political success on his own.