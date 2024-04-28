Ajay Kumar Mattewada: 'Master of miniatures' unveils another marvel

HANAMKONDA: Pushing the boundaries of precision craftsmanship, renowned micro sculptor Ajay Kumar Mattewada from Warangal unveiled his new creation — a miniature sculpture of Lord Nataraja inside the eye of a needle, measuring 0.70 mm tall and 0.55 in width.

Crafted with meticulous detail and viewable only through a microscope, Ajay, aged 51, employed an array of materials including plastic powder, nylon fragments, soft wax, caterpillar hair for colouring, and even 24-carat gold.

Ajay shared that sculpting Nataraja Swamy’s hair was one of the most difficult tasks. In the miniature sculpture, Lord Nataraja is seen trampling upon a demon shown as a dwarf (Apasmara), measuring 0.09 mm. He said that he spent over 145 hours over the period of three months to sculpt the idol.

The artist’s works will be showcased on a global stage at the 10th World Art Dubai-2024, set to take place at the World Trade Center in Dubai from May 2 to 5. Amongst 400 artists from 65 nations, Ajay Kumar will present his collection of miniature sculptures, including the newly unveiled Nataraja Swamy masterpiece.

Ajay was born in Warangal in 1973 into a family of goldsmiths. He shared that he started learning to design jewellery and sculpt micro arts from the age of 14 from his father.