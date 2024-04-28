Beyond call of duty

HYDERABAD: While it is a fact that public servants, such as IAS and IPS officers, have no free time and are largely devoted to their jobs, there are many serving officers whose dedication transcends mere duty. One such individual is the Additional Director General for Railway and Road Safety, Mahesh Bhagwat. Apart from being in the government for over 30 years, he has coached over 1,400 IPS, 300 IFS and 300 UPSC CAPF assistant commandant aspirants since 2015.

According to the IPS officer, this initiative is purely to give back to society. “I was coached at a training institute in Maharashtra. With five other fellow mentors from the institute, we have impacted the lives of thousands of aspirants by providing study material and question banks on WhatsApp while also conducting training sessions through Zoom calls. For me, the journey of mentoring is not just about preparing candidates for exams; it’s about nurturing leaders who will uphold justice and ensuring a safer and brighter future for all. So, three hours in my day are for the aspirants.”

While one might assume that it’s just talk, D Ananya Reddy, who ranked third in the 2023 UPSC exams, and Sai Kiran, AIR 27, were both trained under Mahesh’s guidance.

After the announcement, Ananya said the work done by Mahesh, apart from Smita Sabharwal, and had motivated her to pursue a career in public service.