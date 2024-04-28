Cow dung and garland of sandals paint a picture of discontent in Miryalaguda

NALGONDA: With party hopping being the mood of the season since the Congress assumed power in the state, women residents of Miryalaguda organised protests and put up banners in various parts of the town opposing defections. On Saturday, the protesters, consisting primarily of Congress workers, even resorted to defacing political posters with cow dung and putting garlands of sandals.

The protesters said the leaders previously associated with the Congress defected to the BRS (then TRS) when it came to power in 2014. After serving in the pink party for 10 years and enjoying all its perks, they now intend to rejoin the grand old party as it has come to power in the state again. However, the constant shifting of loyalties is being met with resistance from local activists and leaders.

Recently, Miryalaguda Municipal Chairman Tirunagaru Bhargav, along with other leaders, resigned from the BRS and joined the Congress in Hyderabad without consulting local party leaders. This unilateral decision faced opposition from local leaders and public representatives. Meanwhile, the TPCC on Saturday issued a statement saying that Bhargav’s joining has been kept in abeyance till further orders.

However, frustrated over the constant possibility of defections, women activists of the Congress smeared dung on the election banners. They also put up posters demanding a stop to leaders who keep on switching to the party in power.

‘End such practice’

On these posters, phrases like, “Leaders who switch to the party in power... This marks the end for such leaders” were scrawled, indicating their dissatisfaction with the defections. They questioned the integrity of leaders who abandoned the Congress after serving for years and now seeking to return.

Furthermore, it has come to light that a recent resolution was passed opposing the re-entry of leaders who defected from Congress to the BRS not only in Miryalaguda but across the entire constituency. The act of women vandalising banners has ignited discussions throughout the town.