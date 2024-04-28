CPM to support Congress candidates in Telangana

HYDERABAD: After holding multiple discussions with Chief Minister and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), popularly known as CPM, on Saturday announced its decision to support Congress candidates in Telangana for the Lok Sabha elections.

CPM state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram along with party leaders Julakanti Ranga Reddy, S Veeraiah and Seetha Ramulu met the chief minister in Hyderabad on Saturday.

On this occasion, Revanth urged them to extend their support to Congress candidates, including in Bhongir, where the CPM has already fielded a contender. The deadline for withdrawing nominations is April 29.

‘Part of INDIA bloc’

Speaking to the media later, Veerabhadram said that the chief minister asked them to withdraw their decision to contest from Bhongir.

Citing that the CPM is part of the INDIA bloc, Veerabhadram said they are ready to support the Congress in a bid to defeat the BJP.