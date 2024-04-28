Dr. Bhaskar Madhekar Charitable Eye Hospital: Milestone for a ‘vision’ary

KARIMNAGAR: The Dr. Bhaskar Madhekar Charitable Eye Hospital in Rekurthi, Karimnagar, has been acting as a ray of hope for those suffering from vision-related ailments for the past 35 years. Operating under the aegis of Lions Club of Karimnagar and Dr. Bhaskar Madhekar Charitable Trust, the hospital has conducted over one lakh eye surgeries free of charge, aiming to enhance vision and serve the community. Since its inception in 1988, the hospital has been dedicated to this cause.

The hospital was built by Dr Madhekar, who established the hospital after purchasing 3.30 acres of land before his passing in 1988. It was inaugurated by the then Union Minister of Human Resources Development, PV Narasimha Rao. Initially named Rekurthi Eye Hospital, the Lions Club renamed it to honour its founder.

Recently, Tirdandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy visited the hospital and commended its members for their exemplary service to the underprivileged. Konda Venu Murthy, chairman of the hospital, said that operations for glaucoma, retina-related issues, and surgeries for squint eyes are provided at 75 percent less cost compared to corporate hospitals.

Initially serving the erstwhile Karimnagar district, the hospital’s services have gradually expanded to encompass the northern Telangana districts. By organising eye camps in rural areas, the hospital brings patients in need of cataract surgeries, providing them with three days of accommodation and meals.