HAML inspects Nagole-Chandrayangutta stretch

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) Managing Director NVS Reddy on Saturday inspected the stretch from Nagole to Chandrayangutta for about 14 km by foot to finalise the new Airport Metro alignment and station locations.

The new Nagole Airport Metro station will be located close to the existing Nagole Metro station. These two stations will be connected with a skywalk at the concourse level for seamless transfer of passengers. The alignment shall be shifted to the left side by about 10 metres near Musi to avoid shifting of huge water mains and high tension electrical lines. For crossing the Musi river, longer spans shall be planned in order to facilitate Musi rejuvenation works.

A plan to build an additional station will be formulated for crossing Musi to give connectivity to the road coming from Kothapet junction for catering to the travel needs of nearby colonies. The proposed Nagole RTO station would be located close to Alkapuri junction (Lucky Restaurant) which will be useful for connecting to ORR. After Kamineni Hospital station, which will fall on the right side of the flyover, LB Nagar junction station will pose several challenges due to the presence of an underpass and two flyovers. The new station which will be on the right side of the junction, will have to be connected to the existing LB Nagar station of Corridor-I (Miyapur-LB Nagar) with a sky walk. The skywalk shall be wide enough to accommodate walkalators for the convenience of passengers.