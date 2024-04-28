Hyderabad: Slow pace of desilting works worries citizens

HYDERABAD: With a month left for the monsoons to arrive, the desilting works of nalas and stormwater drains (SWDs) are yet to take up pace. According to official estimates, about 55% of the works have been completed till now.

With the memory of heavy rains in 2022 fresh in the minds of people, residents have expressed concern over the slow pace of desilting works and lamented the fact that the authorities have not paid attention to the areas which were subjected to severe inundation two years ago. They said the improper disposal of debris and clogging of drainage networks lead to inconvenience for residents during the rainy season.

This year, the GHMC has identified the need for around 200 desilting works in all six zones at an estimated cost of Rs 56.38 crore. The civic body has set a target of around 950 km in length for the desilting of nalas and SWD.

The quantity to be desilted was 3,85,000 cubic metres, while the quantity to be carted out from nalas and SWDs was 2,42,980 cubic metres. However, not even 50% of the desilting works have been completed. Out of the 950 km, approximately 460 km length (49%) has been desilted, and 2,09,500 cubic metres have been cleared (54%).

Except in Charminar, Serilingampally and Kukatpally zones, less than 50% of the desilting works have been reported in the other zones. Charminar zone has reported 62% desilting, Kukatpally 59% and Serilingampally 51%. Meanwhile, LB Nagar zone stands at 49%, Khairatabad zone at 38% and Secunderabad zone at 49%.

Last year, the GHMC, Hyderabad and Cyberabad police commissionerates identified over 300 water stagnation points and 350 road vulnerable points across the city. However, apart from temporary measures, no permanent solutions were implemented to address the problem, sources said.