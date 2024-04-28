Justice League

Land grab: Telangana HC seeks govt stand on bail plea of ex-MLA

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has directed the public prosecutor to seek instructions from the authorities concerned regarding an anticipatory bail application filed by Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy, a former MLA, and two others in an alleged land grabbing case. The plea has been adjourned to April 30.

The case revolves around a private complaint filed by one Nagavelli Rajalingamurthy under Section 200 of the CrPC, alleging conspiracy to illegally occupy land measuring two acres in Sy No 209 of Pulluriramaiahpally village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, designated as Cheruvu Shikam land of Gorental Kunta.

According to the complainant, Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy, along with others, threatened officials and constructed a temple and a commercial complex in the property.

In response, the petitioners contended that the land was allocated for the temple construction with funds from both the government and the temple trust. They argued that the construction of the temple was completed.

The petitioners asserted that their arrest and detention were unnecessary for the investigation as they were ready to cooperate fully. They requested the court to direct the SHO of Bhupalpally police station to release them on bail if arrested.