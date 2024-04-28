Mahabubabad: Campaigning under spectre of violence

KHAMMAM: In the backdrop of the recent deadly encounter in Chhattisgarh, candidates vying for the Mahabubabad Lok Sabha seat are treading carefully while campaigning as they face the looming threat of Maoist violence, particularly in the Maoist-affected areas of Bhadrachalam and Pinapaka.

The candidates — former Union minister P Balaram Naik of the Congress, Maloth Kavitha of the BRS and Prof Seetaram Naik of the BJP — are nevertheless continuing their campaign by avoiding known Maoist dominated areas.

The spectre of Maoist violence has cast a shadow over their campaigning, especially after a recent encounter in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh that resulted in the death of 29 Maoists. Intelligence reports indicate a heightened risk of attacks on political figures.

With just about a fortnight remaining for campaigning to end, only Balaram Naik of the Congress has dared to visit the Maoist-affected Dummugudem mandal, albeit under heavy security. “I have no fear of visiting the agency area as people would protect me,” he said, expressing confidence in his party’s welfare agenda.

Meanwhile, security forces are closely monitoring the situation. Bhadrachalam ASP Parotosh Pankaj stressed the need for candidates to adhere to strict security protocols.

“All candidates have been instructed to conclude their campaigns by 5 pm daily and notify the authorities two days in advance of their campaign plans. Candidates must obtain clearance from local police officials before venturing into Maoist-affected villages, with additional security arrangements available upon request,” the ASP said.