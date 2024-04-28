Modi planning surgical strike to scrap quota: Telangana CM

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday accused the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of planning a surgical strike on SCs, STs and OBCs by abolishing reservations. He said that they were using elections as a platform to launch the strike and went on to allege that the BJP was trying to destroy the social fabric of the country by implementing Manuvaada ideology.
Addressing a press conference here, Revanth alleged that the BJP was trying to secure 400 Lok Sabha seats by using illegal means. Accusing the BJP and the PM of planning to amend the Constitution to scrap quotas, he asserted that reservation in politics, employment and education was the fundamental right of SCs, STs and BCs.
Abolition of triple talaq and Article 370 and introduction of CAA were part of RSS’ policy, the chief minister said and added that the organisation was also bent on scrapping reservations. He said that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promised to lift the ceiling on reservations and was committed to giving quota and funds in proportion to the population of SCs, STs and OBCs. He reiterated the Congress commitment to undertake a caste census if the party came to power at Centre.
He asked BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao to explain why he was not addressing the issue of scrapping reservations. He demanded that KCR spell out his party’s stand on the issue. He expressed suspicion that the former CM was supporting the BJP to secure the release of his daughter K Kavitha from jail. He also asked state BJP leaders G Kishan Reddy, Eatala Rajender and Bandi Sanjay to respond to his statement on reservations.
The BRS, by not taking any action against MLA Ch Malla Reddy for predicting the victory of Malkajgiri BJP Lok Sabha candidate Eatala Rajender in the election, proved that it was in league with the BJP, Revanth alleged. “If there is no understanding between the two parties, the BRS would have suspended Malla Reddy for speaking in favour of the BJP,” he said.
Responding to the PM’s allegation that the Congress would impose inheritance tax and redistribute wealth if it came to power, Revanth wondered how this was possible when the Supreme Court had ruled that the husband had no right on the wealth of his wife. He said that Modi was making false allegations against the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. He alleged that Adani and Ambani were looting the country and the PM waived lakhs of crores of loans taken by corporate companies.
The CM reiterated that he would waive farm loans by August 15 and said, “I swear by Jubilee Hills Peddamma Thalli that I will waive farm loans by August 15.