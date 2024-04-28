Rise of Manthani chess prodigy Raja Rithvik

HYDERABAD: Winning the Candidates Tournament on Monday, Gukesh D, Tamil Nadu’s teenage chess prodigy also went ahead of Arjun Erigaisi of Telangana in the live ratings to become India’s top-ranked player. “Apart from his stellar game, I felt Gukesh’s confidence and energy in this tournament were the driving points,” the country’s 70th Grandmaster, Raja Rithvik, told TNIE.

While he was participating in a tournament in Spain during that time, Raja used to watch the Candidates daily. “It was an exciting tournament, especially as an Indian, because there were three strong players from the country. Also, in a regular tournament, you would see a lot of draws, but in Candidates, everyone went for the win, so the draws were less. There were a lot of new opening ideas, which usually players don’t reveal. But they were playing with a fighting spirit to win.”

A native of Manthani town in Peddapalli district, he achieved the coveted GM title in 2021 at 17. With a live FIDE rating of 2,532, he stands at 457th spot globally and 34th in India.

Raja, then 17, had a shaky start to the season after the Covid-induced lockdown was lifted, when the chess fraternity returned to over-the-board games after playing online for over a year. “The first two tourneys did not go well. But I kept on playing, and in another five to six tournaments, I got my two norms and became a GM,” he said.

About his mantra of never giving up, he remarked, “There are times when you feel things are not moving forward, but then you just need to keep working on your game. At some point it starts paying off. Even though online chess was good during Covid, it is not important for titles unlike the over-the-board games.”