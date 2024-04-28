Sangh has unconditionally supported all reservations: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

HYDERABAD: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that RSS has always supported reservations for certain groups and reiterated that the Sangh will continue to do so.

Bhagwat was speaking at an event at Vidya Bharti Vignana Kendra in Ranga Reddy district where he said, “When I came to Hyderabad yesterday, I learnt that there is a video in circulation that says Sangh pretends to support the reservations only on the outside, but on the inside they oppose the reservations, and that we can never support the reservations outright publicly."

"There is no truth in this statement. Since the reservations have been introduced in the country as per the Constitutional provisions, Sangh has unconditionally supported all the reservations and it also holds the opinion that as long as the reservations are required for specific groups or as long as the social inequality exists, the reservations must be continued," he added.