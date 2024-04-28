Telangana CM is deceiving people in phases: KTR

HYDERABAD: Claiming that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was deceiving people in ‘phases’, BRS working president KT Rama Rao contended that the former cheated people with fake promises in the Assembly polls in phase one, and had moved to parliamentary elections in phase two. “As part of his plan, the CM is promising to waive farmer loans by August 15,” he added.

In an informal chat with reporters on Saturday, the Sircilla MLA dismissed the CM’s vow to implement the farm loan waiver. Rama Rao said Revanth had a history of not fulfilling his promises while pointing out that Revanth had promised to quit politics after losing from Kodangal in the 2018 elections and following Congress’ poor showing in the GHMC polls, but did not follow through. “Will Revanth accomplish in 250 days what he had promised to do in 100 days?” he quipped.

Predicting that the Congress would lose in the CM’s native constituency, Mahbubnagar, in the upcoming elections, Rama Rao claimed that Revanth stepped down from his role of Chevella segment in-charge fearing that the party would lose the seat. The former minister also hit out at Congress leaders, calling them “petty” and “arrogant”.