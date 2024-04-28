Telangana: MLAs delay exodus from BRS to Congress, trigger debates

HYDERABAD: Much to the surprise of many, there has not been a mass exodus of leaders into the grand old party after the statement of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that the Congress has opened its doors for BRS MLAs, sparking debates about the reasons.

Even veteran leaders are wondering if there is a strategy, which they are unaware of, behind the delay by BRS MLAs to knock on Congress doors.

Internal discussions in both Congress and BRS circles these days revolve around the indecisiveness of the MLAs and the rationale behind their cautious approach. Many Congress veterans believe that it is a deliberate strategy by the chief minister, while hardcore BRS loyalists say that it’s a setback for the Congress.

After a particularly sharp attack by the BRS on his government, Revanth had publicly said that the Congress doors were now open for the pink party MLAs. However, he suddenly “withdrew” the offer, though not publicly, confounding many in the Congress.

Recently, Rajendranagar MLA Prakash Goud expressed interest in joining the Congress but later said he won’t after “consulting his supporters”. Some believe that the chief minister plans a major shock for the BRS leadership by welcoming a large group of pink party MLAs into the Congress fold about a week before the votes are cast. This would give the pink party no time to recover, they say.