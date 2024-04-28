Telangana: Papers of Manda, Babu Mohan among 428 rejected

HYDERABAD: A total of 428 nominations filed by 268 candidates, mostly independents, were rejected during the scrutiny of nomination papers by Returning Officers (ROs) for the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies which will go to polls on May 13. Of the 1,488 nominations received from the 893 candidates between April 18 and April 25, 1,066 were accepted from 625 nominees.

Among those whose nominations faced rejection are former minister and Tollywood comedian P Babu Mohan and former MP Manda Jagannath. Babu Mohan, who filed nomination papers as an independent candidate from the Warangal constituency, had submitted the names of 10 voters along with his nomination paper, however, they had not marked their signatures.

Failure to furnish ‘B’ form

The nomination of Manda Jagannath from the Nagarkurnool constituency was also rejected. He had filed his nomination as a candidate of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) but failed to submit the ‘B’ form. Consequently, he cannot contest even as an independent, as the requirement of 10 voter signatures on the nomination papers was not fulfilled. Notably, Jagannath had previously been elected MP from Nagarkurnool four times, thrice on a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket and once on a Congress ticket.

Malkajgiri leads the chart

The highest number of rejections occurred in the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, one of the largest in the country, where out of 177 nominations filed by 114 candidates, 115 nominations and 77 candidates were rejected. In the Hyderabad constituency, 27 out of 85 nominations from 19 of 57 candidates were rejected, while in Secunderabad, 13 out of 75 nominations from 11 of 57 candidates faced rejection.