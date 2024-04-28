Telangana: Papers of Manda, Babu Mohan among 428 rejected

HYDERABAD: A total of 428 nominations filed by 268 candidates, mostly independents, were rejected during the scrutiny of nomination papers by Returning Officers (ROs) for the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies which will go to polls on May 13. Of the 1,488 nominations received from the 893 candidates between April 18 and April 25, 1,066 were accepted from 625 nominees.
Among those whose nominations faced rejection are former minister and Tollywood comedian P Babu Mohan and former MP Manda Jagannath. Babu Mohan, who filed nomination papers as an independent candidate from the Warangal constituency, had submitted the names of 10 voters along with his nomination paper, however, they had not marked their signatures.
Failure to furnish ‘B’ form
The nomination of Manda Jagannath from the Nagarkurnool constituency was also rejected. He had filed his nomination as a candidate of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) but failed to submit the ‘B’ form. Consequently, he cannot contest even as an independent, as the requirement of 10 voter signatures on the nomination papers was not fulfilled. Notably, Jagannath had previously been elected MP from Nagarkurnool four times, thrice on a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket and once on a Congress ticket.
Malkajgiri leads the chart
The highest number of rejections occurred in the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, one of the largest in the country, where out of 177 nominations filed by 114 candidates, 115 nominations and 77 candidates were rejected. In the Hyderabad constituency, 27 out of 85 nominations from 19 of 57 candidates were rejected, while in Secunderabad, 13 out of 75 nominations from 11 of 57 candidates faced rejection.
The last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 29.
Sources said that the reasons for the rejection of nominations include candidates leaving certain columns empty and failing to sign documents in designated places. Many independent candidates saw their nominations rejected due to a lack of the required 10 voter signatures.
VHP demands action against KCR for ‘anti-Hindu’ remarks
The Telangana unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday lodged a complaint with CEO Vikas Raj against BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao for “insulting” Hindu traditions and sentiments. VHP leaders alleged that KCR made disparaging remarks on the distribution of Akshintalu, theertham and prasadam during the Ram mandir consecration event and also ridiculed the Shobha Yatras held with saffron flags at a rally in Bhuvanagiri
Plaint against PCC chief for sharing fabricated video
The BJP on Saturday lodged a complaint with the CEO alleging that the TPCC chief shared a fabricated clip from the Medak public meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. BJP leaders said the TPCC president shared a fake clip to suit the Congress’ political agenda and termed it a brazen violation of model code of conduct. The mischievous act is aimed at misleading the people and creating fear amongst the OBC communities, they added