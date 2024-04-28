Telangana: Temperatures remain above 45 degrees Celcius

HYDERABAD: The maximum temperatures in the state continued to be above 45 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Karimnagar recorded the highest maximum temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius.

Mulugu and Jagtial followed Karimnagar with the highest maximum temperatures of 45.2 degrees Celsius and 45.1 degrees Celsius respectively, while all the 33 districts saw temperatures soar above at least 42 degrees Celsius, as per the Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS) reports.

The city recorded the highest maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius at Moosapet. Temperatures in the areas under the GHMC limits remained above 40 degrees Celsius. The IMD said that under the influence of cyclonic circulations in Karnataka, Marathwada, Tamil Nadu and South Chhattisgarh, the state will experience light to moderate rains and thundershowers at isolated places, which will however not have any considerable effect on the high temperatures.

There will be light to moderate rains at isolated places for the next four days till May 1, after which dry weather will prevail.

The IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts as the maximum temperatures will be in the range of 40 degrees Celsius and above for the next five days.

The city will experience windy weather with south-easterlies around 4–8 kmph, while partly cloudy sky will persist with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 41 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.