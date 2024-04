HYDERABAD / KARIMNAGAR: A 27-year-old man from Sircilla, who was allegedly forced to work in a cyber scam call centre in Cambodia after falling prey to job fraud, has been rescued by law enforcement officials there. He is on his way back to India. Sircilla police, after learning about his plight, contacted the Indian embassy in Phnom Penh, which got in touch with Cambodian police.

The victim, Atikham Shiva Prasad, disclosed to law enforcement officials here that there were about 500 to 600 Indians trapped in the scam. He added that one of the victims was a youth from Jagtial.

A gang of cybercriminals, reportedly Chinese nationals, had set up a call centre in Cambodia to commit financial fraud by targeting potential victims from India, the police said. It may be recalled that similar cyber fraud camps were being operated from Myanmar.

Shiva Prasad and others were given Indian phone numbers to lure people into investing their money in fake companies, lotteries and task-based activities.

Aspiring to become a software employee abroad, Shiva allegedly paid `1.4 lakh to one Kancharla Sai Prasad from Jagtial, who helped him secure a job in Cambodia. Sai Prasad is an agent, who had contacted two other agents — Sadakat from Lucknow and Abid Ansari from Pune — before getting the job offer from Shadabh, a Bihar native currently living in Dubai. The police arrested Sai Prasad and Abid Ansari and seized their mobiles. A lookout notice has been issued against Shadabh.