TSBIE releases timetable for supplementary exams

HYDERABAD: The TSBIE on Saturday released the tentative timetable for intermediate public advanced supplementary exams for the first and second year intermediate students for both general and vocational streams.

The practical examinations will be conducted from June 4 to June 8 in two sessions from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM and English practical examination for first year students will be conducted on June 10 from 9:00 AM onwards.

The environmental education examination will be conducted on June 11 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

The Ethics and Human Value examination will be conducted on June 12 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The intermediate theory exam will be conducted from May 24 to June 3 in two sessions - 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM for first year and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM for second year.