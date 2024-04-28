Why so much misery in Telangana after BRS lost power, asks KCR

HYDERABAD: Stating that the attitude of the people and the political situation in Telangana have changed in the last four months, former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said that there was “no doubt” that the BRS will come to power again.

Participating in a roadshow in Nagarkurnool as part of his campaign, KCR said that the Congress came to power bagging 1.8% more votes than the BRS by making false promises to the voters. “Congress has no policy on anything, including paddy procurement,” he alleged.

He said that during the BRS rule, Telangana had 24x7 power supply. “Now power cuts are the norm. So far, 220 farmers have died in the past four months due to various reasons. Why is there so much misery after barely four to five months of the BRS rule ending?” he asked.

The BRS supremo also targeted the BJP, saying that the Narendra Modi government has done nothing for Telangana in the past 10 years. He said: “Not even a single Navodaya Vidyalaya was sanctioned to Telangana. The BJP government approved 157 medical colleges across the country, but not one was sanctioned to Telangana. I have written about a 100 letters to Modi, but he did not respond.”

KCR recalled that the Union government did not grant national project status to Palamuru Rangareddy project. “The BJP government did not give even 25 paise to Telangana,” he added.

The BRS chief appealed to the people to vote for his party and ensure the victory of its candidate RS Praveen Kumar. He recalled that when Praveen Kumar was in service, he turned Gurukul schools into international standard schools.