Women voters hold the key, parties launch focused campaign in Zaheerabad

SANGAREDDY: With female voters outnumbering men in five of the seven Assembly segments in the Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency, it’s hardly surprising that all political parties have launched a women-centric election campaign.

Of the total 16,40,755 voters in Zaheerabad, 8,39,133 are women and 8,01,563 men, a difference of 37,570 votes. Male voters outnumber females only in Zaheerabad and Narayankhed Assembly segments, while the situation is reversed in Andole, Jukkal, Banswada, Yellareddy and Kamareddy constituencies.

In Jukkal, there are 1,03,286 female voters and 99,474 male; Banswada has 1,02,990 female voters and 93,688 male. Likewise, Yellareddy has 1,16,131 female voters and 1,06,876 male; Kamareddy has 1,32,302 female voters and 1,22,306 male; and in Andole, there are 1,28,186 female voters and 1,22,666 male voters. Realising the significance of female voters, all the major political parties are making efforts to attract them.

The ruling Congress is highlighting the initiatives it introduced in the state such as free bus travel for women, subsidised cooking gas, 200 units of free electricity, and zero electricity bills to win over women voters.

The BJP is emphasising its campaign for the construction of the Ram temple, with slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ painted on the walls of many villages. Meanwhile, the BRS is criticising the Congress for not fulfilling its promise of providing women with a pension of Rs 2,500 per month even after 100 days of it coming to power.