Answer Telangana on steel, railway plants before visit: Revath to Modi

HYDERABAD: Launching a barrage of attacks on the Union government, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday asked why the Centre was yet to establish the Bayyaram steel plant or the railway coach factory at Kazipet, mandated under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi should seek votes in Telangana only after answering these questions,” he added.

He took part in a roadshow in LB Nagar and Malkajgiri. Addressing the gathering, he claimed that Modi insulted Telangana and asserted that the BJP had no right to seek votes in the state. “There is a need to boycott the BJP in Telangana,” the TPCC chief mentioned.

Alleging that the BJP would scrap reservations for SCs, STs and BCs upon being elected for the third time, Revanth asked the saffron party for the rationale behind such a decision. “When we ask why the Centre has done nothing for Telangana, BJP leaders start chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’. Even before the BJP was born or Modi became the prime minister, our forefathers celebrated Hanuman Jayanti, Rama Navami, Bonalu, Bathukamma and other festivals,” he remarked.

The chief minister accused the BJP of soliciting votes by invoking Lord Rama and firmly stated that while God belongs in the temple, faith should reside in the hearts of devotees. He alleged that Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy didn’t get even a single penny from the Union government.

Revanth also claimed that BJP’s Malkajgiri nominee Eatala Rajender didn’t do anything for the constituency when he was a state minister. “If the Modi government comes to power again, all the funds will be diverted to Gujarat,” the chief minister claimed.