Anurag Singh Thakur’s ‘Aurangzeb’ remark shows arrogant upper caste mentality: Asaduddin Owaisi

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed BJP leader and Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur for the “Aurangzeb school” remark he made during his recent visit to Hyderabad and termed it as the “mentality of upper caste arrogance”.

Thakur, who was campaigning for BJP’s Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha, had alleged that Owaisi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi belong to “Aurangzeb school of thought, with democracy on their lips but Shariah in their hearts”.

The AIMIM chief, who was addressing a rally in Yakutpura on Saturday night, said that the country originally belonged to Dalits and Adivasis. “The first people who arrived in the country were Adivasis and then Dravidians. Upper castes are Aryans who came from Iran and the Steppe in today’s Russia. Where have you come from?” Owaisi asked.