Congress spreading lies on reservation quotas to defeat BJP: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

KARIMNAGAR: Alleging that the Congress was unable to take on the BJP in the polls, the saffron party candidate from Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, stated that grand old party leaders had resorted to provoking fear among the SCs and STs for political benefits in the Lok Sabha polls. “It is false propaganda that the BJP would scrap reservations entirely if it were elected to power again,” the MP added.

He took part in a door-to-door campaign in Huzurabad on Sunday. Addressing the media later, the BJP national general secretary claimed that the people were frustrated with the Congress-led state government for failing to implement the ‘six guarantees’ within 100 days of coming to power.

Asserting that the BJP upholds the Constitution “without fail”, Sanjay Kumar asserted that religious reservations were against the law and that the Congress had implemented it in defiance of Supreme Court rulings.

If the BJP comes to power, it will abolish reservations for Muslims and distribute the benefits among SCs, STs, BCs and the poor in the upper castes, the Karimnagar MP said. “Congress leaders insulted Dr BR Ambedkar at every step. Even BRS party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced that he would change the Constitution,” Sanjay asserted.