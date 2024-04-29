DCA seizes Rs 71.3K stocks in 3 raids in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: During three separate raids, conducted on Friday and Saturday, the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) seized certain medicines being sold with misleading advertisements, an overpriced ointment, and arrested three quacks across districts, seizing stocks worth Rs 71,300 from him.

Regarding the first case, the officials confiscated four Ayurvedic and an allopathic medicine with misleading claims of curing several ailments like tumour, paralysis etc.

Speaking to TNIE, DCA Director-General VB Kamalsan Reddy said, “We have registered cases against the manufacturers. The person who was found selling these medicines will be a witness against them. There have been no cases registered or action taken against them. Neither will their work be affected due to this.”

Meanwhile, in the second seizure of overpriced medicine, the officials seized ‘mupima’ ointment (5 g) at a medical shop in Beeramguda, Sangareddy.

While the MRP, as per the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, stands at Rs 113.6 for the ointment, the accused were said to be selling the former for Rs 189.

The three quacks were arrested from Vikarabad and Rangareddy. The accused was claiming himself to be a ‘rural medical practitioner’ and practicing medicine without proper qualification at their respective clinics. The officials seized 77 varieties of stocks of medicines worth Rs 71,300, including steroids.