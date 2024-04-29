Even BRS can adopt Jai Sri Ram: KT Rama Rao

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Stating that Lord Rama belongs to everyone, Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao on Sunday asserted that even the BRS can adopt the “Jai Sri Ram” slogan.

Addressing a booth committee meeting in Vemulawada, the BRS working president expressed concerns over making Hyderabad a common capital for Telangana or Andhra Pradesh or turning it into a Union Territory (UT) after the 10-year-long term, as mentioned in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, ends on June 2. He said only the pink party had the power to prevent this “injustice”.

“They [the BJP] sought votes in 2014 by referring to everyone as bade bhai, but the chota bhai (referring to the saffron party) has resorted to cheating people to stay in power in 2024,” Rama Rao commented.

He alleged that the Union government collected Rs 30 lakh crore under the “garb of road cess” but waived half of that amount for the Ambanis and other mega corporates, he added.

The BRS working president alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi insulted Telangana and cheated its people in the last 10 years. He questioned what Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is also the BJP national general secretary, has done for the segment.