KCR lashes out at Modi, Revanth Reddy over diversion of Godavari river waters

WARANGAL: Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to divert Godavari river waters to Tamil Nadu, BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao termed A Revanth Reddy an “unqualified” chief minister for allegedly being silent on the issue. It is a crime, he opined.
Addressing a roadshow in Hanamkonda on Sunday, the former chief minister claimed that the Union and state governments are hell-bent on destroying the Krishna and Godavari rivers. “During the tenure of the [previous] BRS government, we never tolerated the interference of the Union government in the issues of sharing river waters. But, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy handed over the Krishna waters to the KRMB,” he asserted.
Stating that the previous government built a 24-floor super speciality hospital, five medical colleges and developed roads, among other things, KCR claimed that the Congress was cheating people with “fake promises”.
Asking people to be ready for an Assembly bypoll in the Station Ghanpur segment, the BRS chief urged voters to teach Kadiyam Srihari, who recently defected to the Congress, a lesson and force him to take a break from politics.
The BRS gave many opportunities to Kadiyam and accorded him important posts like deputy chief minister and Cabinet positions, he said, adding that he was going to end the Station Ghanpur MLA’s political career.
Claiming that Modi was yet to fulfil many promises, KCR asked when the black money belonging to India would be recovered from Swiss banks and Rs 15 lakh would be deposited in the accounts of normal people. “The PM made false promises to grab power,” he alleged. Additionally, he lambasted the Union government for not fulfilling assurances under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.
In conclusion, KCR urged locals to cast their vote for Dr M Sudhir Kumar, the BRS candidate from Warangal, to ensure the development of the city. “If the BRS wins the 12 to 14 MP seats, it will fight for the reconstruction of Telangana. Voters should think twice before exercising their franchise,” he added.