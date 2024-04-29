KCR lashes out at Modi, Revanth Reddy over diversion of Godavari river waters

WARANGAL: Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to divert Godavari river waters to Tamil Nadu, BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao termed A Revanth Reddy an “unqualified” chief minister for allegedly being silent on the issue. It is a crime, he opined.

Addressing a roadshow in Hanamkonda on Sunday, the former chief minister claimed that the Union and state governments are hell-bent on destroying the Krishna and Godavari rivers. “During the tenure of the [previous] BRS government, we never tolerated the interference of the Union government in the issues of sharing river waters. But, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy handed over the Krishna waters to the KRMB,” he asserted.

Stating that the previous government built a 24-floor super speciality hospital, five medical colleges and developed roads, among other things, KCR claimed that the Congress was cheating people with “fake promises”.

Asking people to be ready for an Assembly bypoll in the Station Ghanpur segment, the BRS chief urged voters to teach Kadiyam Srihari, who recently defected to the Congress, a lesson and force him to take a break from politics.