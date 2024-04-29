KCR managed to contain BJP to an extent, but Congress can’t stop us: Dharmapuri Arvind

NIZAMABAD: BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind, who is seeking re-election from the Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat, on Sunday said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would soon join the BJP.
Addressing a meeting on Sunday, Arvind said that during Assembly elections propaganda that the BJP and BRS were friends misled the Muslims. Then, the Muslims voted for the Congress and dumped BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao. “However, when KCR was in power, he was able to contain the BJP in the state to some extent. But, the Congress can’t stop the BJP from growing in the state. The Congress is weak across the country and here also,” he said.
At a BJYM youth wing meeting in Armoor, Arvind recalled that he already invited Revanth to join the BJP. “If he (Revanth) wants to join the BJP, party president JP Nadda will take the final call on it,” the MP said.
Arvind recalled that Revanth shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad and called the latter a “big brother” and sought his help in developing Telangana like Gujarat. “The next day, Rahul Gandhi gave an indication that Revanth would be removed as CM,” he said.
Earlier, addressing the media in Nizamabad, the MP wondered why the Congress was seeking votes in the Lok Sabha polls by promising to fulfil the assurances that come under the purview of the state government.
“During his campaign, Congress’ T Jeevan Reddy is promising to establish a Gulf board to address migrant issues and to provide Rs 5 lakh to kin of migrants who died in the Gulf countries. He says the state government will revive sugar factories on September 17. Why is he linking these issues with the LS polls? Isn’t it the responsibility of the state government to resolve these issues,” he asked.
“The PM, on the other hand, has been trying to find a permanent solution to this issue. His efforts are paying off and the behaviour towards Indians is also changing. Hindu temples are also being built in the Gulf nations,” he said.
‘CM lying about quotas’
Arvind also accused Revanth of spreading canards about reservations. “The PM as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah have clarified that the BJP will abolish Muslims reservations and extend those benefits to SCs, STs and OBCs.” He also demanded that the CM clarify his stand on CAA, NRC and UCC.