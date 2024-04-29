Leopard spotted at Hyderabad airport, traps set up

HYDERABAD: A leopard was spotted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, on Sunday.

The Forest department officials have set up traps in the area and are closely monitoring the movement of the wild cat through CCTV cameras.

Mohan Chandra Pargaien, Chief Wildlife Warden of Telangana, told TNIE that the traps will be used as and when required. The department is in touch with airport officials and teams have been deployed in surrounding areas, he added. He advised nearby residents to remain cautious.