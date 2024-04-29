Rahul Gandhi has suddenly become a communist: Vishweshwar Reddy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, recently in Telangana, spoke about redistribution of wealth. The PM is saying that Congress is out to take away your mangalsutras.

Rahul Gandhi has suddenly become a communist. Redistribution of wealth is a communist ideology that has failed economically throughout the world, has led to collapsing of economies. Whose wealth does he want to redistribute? Does he want to create or redistribute wealth? Has India reached a ceiling and the only way to uplift the poor is to become a Robin Hood? Does he know economics?

He might have meant he will tax the ultra-rich, like you.

That is already being done. Very high taxation increases black money, which is what happened during the Congress era. This ruined the country. There were times when 80% of the income was taxed. And what was happening? None of the Indian companies were owned fully by Indians. His father’s guardian Swraj Paul came as a corporate raider and wanted to take over all Indian companies. PSUs like SBI and LIC owned shares of these companies. He bought Rs 1 shares and SBI and LIC supported him in grabbing these companies.

Black money has now come down significantly and that is reflected in tax collections. That is because of this government’s economic policy, which reflects ancient wisdom — the RSS, BJP philosophy of Antyodaya which the Centre and Modi follow. This is very contradictory to the ideas of Raghuram Rajan, an out-and-out capitalist.

I happened to be on the select committee of Parliament on FRDI. The Congress policy, if you look at the banking data, was to give a significant chunk of the loans to the wealthy. In Chevella constituency, all the banks together, when I was the MP, were supposed to give at least Rs 2,000 crore to rural areas for smaller loans. They gave only 10% of that. Prior to 2016–17, the loans given to those at the bottom of the pyramid was tiny. It increased by 20-fold, not 20%, but 20-fold. Congress theory was giving it to the top guys — to the industrialists, who build factories … hoping it would reach those at the bottom. Modi’s was exactly opposite. And it’s reinforced by theories of Amartya Sen and modern economists

Rahul Gandhi is more or less saying the same thing.

He can say anything. But did he give them? They have no direction. The proof of the pudding is looking at the bank data.

What do you think of KCR’s marathon TV interview on a news channel, particularly regarding Kaleshwaram? He said Rs 150 crore is enough for repairs and making it operational.

I am campaigning and am not watching television. Kaleshwaram is the world’s biggest engineering failure. It has a number of components including Medigadda and the other barrages, the canals, the tunnels, etc. Every component is a problem. But if you fix every one of them, it is an even bigger problem. There is a systemic design problem.

That was the primary reason I left the TRS. I was given the greatest respect in TRS that nobody else got… not even KK. I was initially impressed by KCR because he had the geography and topology of Telangana at the back of his head. However, he is not an engineer and he cannot design it. But he designed the project himself. He undermined anybody who spoke against it. The Kaleshwaram design goes against all engineering fields and weather sciences too. KCR used barrages to store water. These structures are built on sand. When you use it to store water for more than a few weeks, water starts seeping into the sand. One occupational hazard of a politician is that we lose touch with reality as soon as we get power, no matter how sane we are. If I had that many people calling me Telangana jathipitha or Telangana mahatma, then I will probably be a worse demon than KCR. KCR played with Telangana like a child with a toy, he could not handle power.