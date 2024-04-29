Telangana: Handlooms & Textiles department launches ‘T-Nethanna’ app

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: To learn and address the issues faced by the powerloom unit owners and workers, the Handlooms and Textiles department has developed the T-Nethanna app.

The department said that by downloading the app on Google Play Store and registering through the application, those involved in the textiles sector can lodge complaints with geo-tagged photos, learn the eligibility for relevant schemes, and receive immediate SMS notifications about any changes or additions to the schemes, including the Thrift Fund Scheme and Netanna Bhima.

The department has also mandated all employees, labourers, and allied workers of the sector involved in the Thrift Fund Scheme to register their details on the app by April 30. It said that failure to do so will result in the withdrawal of funds credited to respective accounts under the scheme by the department.

Powerloom units to hold event today to secure orders

Several powerloom unit owners, mutually aided cooperative societies and small-scale Industries (SSIs) will be holding an event at Shivalayam in BY Nagar in Sircilla at 11 am on Monday to secure orders from interested buyers. Textile businesses from Patarghat in Hyderabad, will be in attendance to place cloth orders as needed.