Telangana: Hospital in Nizamabad pays Rs 10L to kin after pregnant woman dies

NIZAMABAD: Tension prevailed for some time outside a private hospital here on Saturday following a protest staged by the relatives of a pregnant woman who allegedly died due to the negligence of doctors.

According to sources, the management of the hospital located at Khaleelwadi gave a cheque for Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the relatives of the woman.

The victim, Khanttam Sravanthi, who was one-month pregnant approached the hospital for checkup. After conducting various tests, the doctors allegedly told the woman that the foetus was facing heart and lung-related issues and advised abortion. They allegedly gave Sravanthi some medicines as preparation for abortion. She suffered bleeding and doctors prescribed medication to stop it.

However, there was no improvement and Sravanthi was shifted to the hospital on Sunday. The doctors reportedly advised the relatives to take the woman to another hospital. When Sravanthi was taken to another hospital, the doctors there declared her brought dead.