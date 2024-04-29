Telangana: Kishan Reddy dares Revanth to a debate on reservations

HYDERABAD: Challenging Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to a debate on reservations, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that while the BJP stands in support of marginalised communities, the Congress has attempted to provoke social tensions to dent the saffron party’s morale.

Addressing a press conference, the BJP state president said a case has been registered against the Congress for manipulating a video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking in Siddipet and uploading it on X. He termed it as an attempt to stoke social tensions to undercut their morale.

Alleging that the Congress implemented religion-based reservations in the state by going against Telangana High Court ruling, Kishan said the move was an attack on BC communities in the fields of education, employment and politics. “Such a party has no moral right to criticise the BJP on the reservation of BCs,” he added.

Stating that there is a huge difference between the BJP and the previous Congress regime, the Union minister said the grand old party lacks any moral authority to critique Narendra Modi’s record on development and welfare.

Kishan pointed out that while the Congress has a history of conspiring to obstruct the saffron party’s efforts to nominate a tribal woman as a presidential candidate, the BJP takes pride in having appointed a person from the BC community as the prime minister of the country for the first time. Exuding confidence that the BJP will win in 17 seats in Telangana, he said the Congress was could not bear to see the kind of support the saffron party was getting.