Telangana ministers reiterate commitment to implementing six guarantees

KHAMMAM: Ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Thummala Nageswara Rao on Sunday said that the government was making arrangements to implement the crop loan waiver by August 15. They added that the Congress-led administration was fully committed to implementing assurances such as the disbursal of Indiramma houses and pensions.

Both the ministers took part in a meeting with party activists at Sattupalli. They urged the party cadre to work hard to ensure that Rahul Gandhi gets the chance to become the country’s prime minister and ensure all-round development.

Stating that the party’s Khammam candidate comes from a “service-oriented family”, the ministers also asked the party workers to put in efforts for the victory of Raghuram Reddy from the segment.

Hitting out at the Union government, the ministers said the respect for India has reduced in foreign countries due to the actions of ruling party leaders. Stating that the BJP has failed to implement assurances under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, they claimed that about 800 farmers died in the last 10 years.

Alleging that the BRS turned the state into a pauper, the ministers appealed to the people to vote for Raghuram Reddy.