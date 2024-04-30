'Cambodian cyber fraud victims made to work for 16 hrs each day': Telangana police

HYDERABAD: Forced to work for 16 hours everyday, 27-year-old Shiva Prasad from Sircilla, who was rescued from a cyber fraud call centre in Cambodia, revealed that when victims fell sick, they were administered glucose and asked to continue working. If the workers used to abide by all the orders and instructions of their superiors, they were reportedly paid $1,500 or Rs 1.25 lakh per month. However, if they availed sick leaves or took long breaks, their salary was reduced drastically.

Shiva, aspiring to be a software operator, was conned by unlicensed local agents who promised him a good job in a foreign country. He was sent on a travel visa to Cambodia where his passport was confiscated and he was asked to work for a Chinese firm which committed cyber fraud on Indian nationals.

While he was working at the Chinese company, he reportedly received messages from victims of cyber fraud blaming him for their loss. Occasionally, the family members of some victims even contacted him on social media platforms claiming that the victims had died by suicide because of the cyber fraud.

Distressed by the situation, Shiva wanted a way out from the company and stopped working. But instead of being let go from the job, he was transferred to a different company in Sihanoukville city that committed cyber fraud with a different modus operandi.