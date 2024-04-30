CAT reserves orders on IPS’ suspension challenge

HYDERABAD: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Hyderabad bench, on Monday reserved its orders in the petition filed by IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao challenging the Andhra Pradesh Government’s decision to suspend him for the second time. It also directed the state government to submit audio/video evidence of a press meet held by the officer.

The legal dispute began when the ACB registered a case against Rao, alleging irregularities in the procurement of surveillance equipment. Subsequently, he was suspended by the state government. Rao contested his suspension before CAT, which ruled against him. However, the high court overturned CAT’s decision. The state government then appealed to the Supreme Court, which ultimately dismissed the petition.

Following the Supreme Court’s directive, Rao’s suspension was revoked, and he was reinstated by the state government. However, shortly after assuming his post, Rao was once again suspended on the grounds of pending criminal proceedings against him.

The counsel representing Rao emphasised that the state government’s decision to suspend him again for the same reasons, despite the apex court’s directions, is illegal, arbitrary, and infringes upon his fundamental rights.

The advocate general, on the other hand, cited Section 3(3) of All India Services Rules, asserting that the government can suspend a member of services until the conclusion of criminal charges.