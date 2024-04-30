Godowns using fruit ripening chemicals raided in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The West Zone Task Force on Monday conducted raids on several fruit warehouses in Borabanda, Hyderabad, discovering a large quantity of artificially ripened mangoes and ethylene - a chemical used in the artificial ripening process.

In the first case, the accused was identified as Mohammad Moiz, 40, a manager at a fruit godown in Borabanda. The teams seized 160 trays of mangoes, each tray containing 20 kilos of mangoes along with four sachets of ripening material, in addition to 70 packets of En-ripe ethylene and 40 packets of Gold ripe, with each packet containing 100 small sachets.

In the second case, the accused, Mohamad Sadiq, aged 47, resided in Sanjay Nagar, Borabanda. Authorities confiscated 80 trays of mangoes, with each tray containing 20 kilos of mangoes along with four sachets of ripening material. A case in this regard has been registered.